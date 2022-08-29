Overview

Dr. Brad Thomas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Conway Regional Health System, Drew Memorial Health System, Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Johnson Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center, Stone County Medical Center, Unity Health- White County Medical Center and White River Medical Center.



Dr. Thomas works at Little Rock Neurosurgery Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.