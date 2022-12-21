Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swelstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Fair Oaks Office12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 246-0500Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Sandy Office10150 S Petunia Way, Sandy, UT 84092 Directions (801) 878-8888
Clearfield/Layton Office1725 E 1450 S, Clearfield, UT 84015 Directions (801) 784-5484
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta View Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
We are very pleased with the care we received from Dr. Swelstad! He was so kind and was always available to answer our questions. We never felt rushed or pressured by him and the staff at SGF Fair Oaks. We are now 13 weeks with our miracle baby and couldn't have done it without Dr. Swelstad and the team at SGF Fair Oaks. Highly recommend them!!
About Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 20 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1033382049
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Methodist Hosp
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Swelstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swelstad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swelstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swelstad speaks Chinese and Spanish.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. Swelstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swelstad.
