See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
5 (100)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Intermountain Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Swelstad works at Shady Grove Fertility - Virginia in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Sandy, UT and Clearfield, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Fair Oaks Office
    12011 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 246-0500
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sandy Office
    10150 S Petunia Way, Sandy, UT 84092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 878-8888
  3. 3
    Clearfield/Layton Office
    1725 E 1450 S, Clearfield, UT 84015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 784-5484

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Mckay Dee Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Fallopian Tube Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Swelstad?

    Dec 21, 2022
    We are very pleased with the care we received from Dr. Swelstad! He was so kind and was always available to answer our questions. We never felt rushed or pressured by him and the staff at SGF Fair Oaks. We are now 13 weeks with our miracle baby and couldn't have done it without Dr. Swelstad and the team at SGF Fair Oaks. Highly recommend them!!
    Smith — Dec 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Swelstad to family and friends

    Dr. Swelstad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Swelstad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD.

    About Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033382049
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Methodist Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swelstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Swelstad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swelstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Swelstad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swelstad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swelstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swelstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brad Swelstad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.