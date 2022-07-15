Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brad Solomon, DO
Overview
Dr. Brad Solomon, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Du Bois, PA. They graduated from Touro University Nevada, Henderson, NV and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Dubois.
Dr. Solomon works at
Locations
DRMC Gastroenterology Clinic621 S Main St, Du Bois, PA 15801 Directions (814) 371-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Dubois
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solomon is a wonderfully skilled and compassionate doctor. I am very compromised in my intestinal area. Dr. Solomon has been very pro active to professionally treat me and to provide me with products to help me. I understand he is leaving Penn Highlands Healthcare. I am very sad to learn this. I would like to travel to be treated by Dr. Solomon if I knew where he was going to be practicing.
About Dr. Brad Solomon, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457693780
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL
- Internal Medicine, Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, IL
- Touro University Nevada, Henderson, NV
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.