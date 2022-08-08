See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mishawaka, IN
Dr. Brad Sandler, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (62)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brad Sandler, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sandler works at Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc. in Mishawaka, IN with other offices in Niles, MI and Saint Joseph, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc.
    3740 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 255-7246
  2. 2
    Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc.
    24 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste B, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 687-7246
  3. 3
    Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc.
    2500 Niles Rd Ste 3, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 428-7246
  4. 4
    Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc
    230 E Day Rd Ste 180, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 255-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital Of Bremen
  • Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylitis
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Spondylitis
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent

Treatment frequency



Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Brad Sandler, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710981360
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Sandler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

