Dr. Brad Sandler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Sandler, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc.3740 Edison Lakes Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 255-7246
Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc.24 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste B, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-7246
Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc.2500 Niles Rd Ste 3, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 428-7246
Spine & Orthopedic Medicine Inc230 E Day Rd Ste 180, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 255-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sandler for 3yrs. I'm very pleased that he is one in few doctors that actually care about you. If you have questions he listens. A great attitude and grateful to have him for my particular health problems.
About Dr. Brad Sandler, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1710981360
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sandler has seen patients for Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.