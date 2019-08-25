See All Otolaryngologists in Sheboygan, WI
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Runyan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.

Dr. Runyan works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 457-2100
    2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 350, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 212-0169

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2019
    Dr. Runyan helped me with my recurring sinus infections. For years I would get sinus infections that didn't drain. After a couple of years of dealing with them he suggested sinus surgery for a concha bullosa and to open up the sinus cavity. It's been almost a year with no sinus trouble. I am so happy. The surgery didn't hurt; there was almost no blood. I only needed one day off from work. It was an easy surgery and recovery and the results are great! Thank you, Dr. Runyan.
    — Aug 25, 2019
    About Dr. Brad Runyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700828027
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Univ of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State U-USAEC
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Runyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Runyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Runyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Runyan has seen patients for Ear Ache, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

