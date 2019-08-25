Dr. Brad Runyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Runyan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.
Hshs St. Nicholas Hospital3100 Superior Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 457-2100
Brad C Runyan MD2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 350, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 212-0169
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Runyan helped me with my recurring sinus infections. For years I would get sinus infections that didn't drain. After a couple of years of dealing with them he suggested sinus surgery for a concha bullosa and to open up the sinus cavity. It's been almost a year with no sinus trouble. I am so happy. The surgery didn't hurt; there was almost no blood. I only needed one day off from work. It was an easy surgery and recovery and the results are great! Thank you, Dr. Runyan.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univ of Texas Hlth Sci Ctr at San Antonio
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Iowa State U-USAEC
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Runyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runyan has seen patients for Ear Ache, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Runyan speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Runyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runyan.
