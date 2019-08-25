Overview

Dr. Brad Runyan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital.



Dr. Runyan works at Prevea Health in Sheboygan, WI with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.