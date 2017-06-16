Dr. Brad Rawlings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rawlings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Rawlings, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Rawlings, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rawlings works at
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose and Throat Associates of Savannah PC5201 Frederick St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 351-3030
-
2
ENT Surgical Center13040 Abercorn St Ste 1, Savannah, GA 31419 Directions (912) 351-3030
-
3
ENT of Savannah - Bluffton10 Oak Forest Rd Ste B, Bluffton, SC 29910 Directions (912) 351-3030
-
4
Ear Nose & Throat Associates of Savannah PC16741 Highway 67 Ste G, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions
-
5
ENT of Savannah - Pooler Office1000 Towne Center Blvd, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 351-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rawlings?
I came in today for a sinus check up. I wanted to make sure that my tonsils and ears were healthy. Everything went well; Dr. Rawlings was helpful.
About Dr. Brad Rawlings, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1497917975
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rawlings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rawlings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rawlings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rawlings works at
Dr. Rawlings has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rawlings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rawlings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rawlings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawlings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawlings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.