Dr. Bradley Priebe, DO
Overview
Dr. Bradley Priebe, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Locations
Peak Neurology PC5770 Flintridge Dr Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 445-9902
Hospital Affiliations
- Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Priebe is wonderful - very knowledgable, caring and explains medical problems so that we can understand and know what we need to do. The whole office is great to work with and very responsive to needs.
About Dr. Bradley Priebe, DO
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Priebe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Priebe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priebe has seen patients for Tremor, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priebe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Priebe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priebe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.