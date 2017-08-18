Overview

Dr. Brad Pasternak, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Pasternak works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.