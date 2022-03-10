Overview

Dr. Brad Olberding, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Olberding works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Beatrice, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.