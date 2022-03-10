See All General Surgeons in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Brad Olberding, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Olberding, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

Dr. Olberding works at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Beatrice, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chi Health St Elizabeth
    555 S 70th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 219-7560
    Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
    4800 Hospital Pkwy, Beatrice, NE 68310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 228-4236
    General Surgery Associates LLC
    1101 S 70th St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 483-4292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
  • Bryan East Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2022
    Dr. Olberding prevented an emergency surgery for me by listening to symptoms and reviewing my history, which was from out of state. He swiftly scheduled me for surgery the morning after consultation due to the severity and painful symptoms I was having. I am a nurse with knowledge on the procedure however he still took the time to explain things to me as a patient and not another medical professional. He did so with respect to my previous knowledge and consideration to the difference of being the patient this time. My post surgical pain management was perfect. He also made my follow up call himself which is not standard in healthcare these days. My laparoscopic scars are nearly undetectable as well.
    Angela Barnes — Mar 10, 2022
    About Dr. Brad Olberding, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437386109
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrat Surg Res Pgrm
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Olberding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olberding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olberding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olberding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olberding has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olberding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Olberding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olberding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olberding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olberding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

