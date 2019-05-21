Overview

Dr. Brad Nitzberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Nitzberg works at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.