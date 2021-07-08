Overview

Dr. Brad Millman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Millman works at Ear,Nose,Throat,Allergy Associates in Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

