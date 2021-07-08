Dr. Brad Millman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Millman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Millman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Millman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.
Locations
Ear,Nose,Throat,Allergy Associates1332 Bristol Pike Ste 201, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment, good advice Dr millman is very good, office staff is very helpful, nice people like as a family members ?? I am so happy, thanks again ??
About Dr. Brad Millman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Millman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Millman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Millman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Millman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Millman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Millman.
