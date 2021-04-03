Overview

Dr. Brad Lipson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Royal Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lipson works at Royal Palm Beach Medical Group in Royal Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.