Dr. Brad Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Lindsey, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Lindsey, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Locations
-
1
Tift Regional2225 US Highway 41 N, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Tift Regional Health System Inc901 18th St E, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-4110
-
3
Tift Regional Anesthesia2227 US HIGHWAY 41 N, Tifton, GA 31794 Directions (229) 391-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsey?
The best bedside manner I have ever encountered in a doctor. Very pleasant and caring. Takes time to listen. Seems to really care. Does not try to push you out the door. Truely refreshing.
About Dr. Brad Lindsey, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1336141563
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Dr. Lindsey has seen patients for Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.