Dr. Brad Lilly, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brad Lilly, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Locations
Defeo and Lilly PC3131 College Heights Blvd Ste 1500, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 821-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and is very knowledgeable. Fixed 2 broken ankles, several broken toes, and a few sprains. (I am a bit clumsy!). Did surgery on my ankle it never felt better! I HIGHLY recommend!
About Dr. Brad Lilly, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427165422
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.