Dr. Brad Kligman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Kligman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
Locations
SightMD NY Manhasset133 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 627-0033
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kligman took his time. He listen to everything I was saying and caught that I had a mild case of Keratoconus and explain to me what it was and what I can do to help not make it worse.
About Dr. Brad Kligman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1598064321
Education & Certifications
- Cole Eye Inst, Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Harkness Eye Inst Columbia University
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Cornell
- Ophthalmology
