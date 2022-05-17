Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamitaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Kamitaki works at
Locations
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 659-4968
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kamitaki always takes the time to discuss all of my concerns with me in clinic. Even if what's going on isn't totally clear, he will stick with you and try to figure out what's going on. I find him very caring and kind.
About Dr. Brad Kamitaki, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1831455005
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
