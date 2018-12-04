Dr. Brad Kaemmerling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaemmerling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Kaemmerling, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Kaemmerling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
CHI St. Vincent Primary and Convenient Care - University4202 S University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72204 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaemmerling?
he is the perfect doctor for kids. He knows just what to say to make my child feel better when she is sick. When she is not sick, she still enjoys seeing his cheerful face. The wait time is outstanding. He comes right in and allow time for the child and parent to ask questions. I love doctor is so amazing.
About Dr. Brad Kaemmerling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaemmerling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaemmerling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaemmerling.
