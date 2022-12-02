Dr. Brad Johnson, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Johnson, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brad Johnson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Morristown, TN.
Locations
Brad S Johnson, DMD1551 E Morris Blvd Ste B, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 492-0133
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
To the person complaining about masks, this is Tennessee. There are no mask requirements because we live in a free country and this state recognizes that. Surgery in the mouth is not considered sterile or even clean. Masks are never required for oral surgery. With that being said, Dr. Johnson and his assistants both wore masks during the procedure. My experience there was fantastic. I was very stressed when I went in, but was completely at ease before the procedure started. These folks are wonderful. If you like masks, move back to your home state.
About Dr. Brad Johnson, DMD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1023251642
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
