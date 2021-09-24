Dr. Brad Homan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Homan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Homan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Homan, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, AdventHealth Kissimmee, Adventhealth Orlando and Dr. P. Phillips Hospital.
Dr. Homan works at
Locations
Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-0222
Kissimmee Office2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions (321) 939-0222
Celebration2954 Mallory Cir # 101, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (321) 939-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- AdventHealth Kissimmee
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Dr. P. Phillips Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have no idea what happened with the people who say that Dr. Homan was rushed and wouldn’t listen. I was there today for the fourth time this year as I’ve been dealing with a complicated cervical issue. He sat down and went through everything with me in an incredibly compassionate and informative way for an extended period of time. I left feeling heard by him and that he really wanted to help me.
About Dr. Brad Homan, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1144254210
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
