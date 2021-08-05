Overview

Dr. Brad Herskowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Herskowitz works at The Neurolgy Group in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.