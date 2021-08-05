Dr. Brad Herskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Herskowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Herskowitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Herskowitz works at
Locations
Neuroscience Consultants LLC9090 SW 87th Ct Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-2080
The Neurolgy Group15955 SW 96th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 306-6209
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brad Hershkowitz was courteous, attentive and professional. The office staff was pleasant and attentive. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brad Herskowitz, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194793950
Education & Certifications
- Yake New Haven Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herskowitz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herskowitz works at
Dr. Herskowitz has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Herskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herskowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.