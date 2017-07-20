Dr. Brad Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Herman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Medical Multispecialty Assn11-26 Saddle River Rd Ste 101, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-9200
Valley Medical Group- Cardiac Specialty223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The most incredibly sensitive and devoted doctor in the Country.
About Dr. Brad Herman, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1760484729
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Cardiovascular Disease Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herman speaks Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.