Dr. Brad Hayman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Hayman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Hayman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Prescott, AZ.
Dr. Hayman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hayman Multicare3103 Clearwater Dr Ste B, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 776-9428
-
2
Hayman Multi-care Plc.3109 Clearwater Dr Ste B, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 776-9428
-
3
Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center1003 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 776-9428
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayman?
I had plantar fascia. Dr Hayman treated me several times. Healed perfectly. His staff and the doctor were always professional and friendly. Great crew. Office is clean and organized.
About Dr. Brad Hayman, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1295746055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayman works at
Dr. Hayman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Hammer Toe Repair and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.