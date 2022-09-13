See All Psychiatrists in Bannockburn, IL
Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD

Psychiatry
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

Dr. Greenspan works at Lakeside Psychology & Counselng in Bannockburn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lakeside Psychology & Counselng
    2213 Lakeside Dr, Bannockburn, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 604-9441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent

Adjustment Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073604138
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenspan works at Lakeside Psychology & Counselng in Bannockburn, IL. View the full address on Dr. Greenspan’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

