Dr. Brad Greenspan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bannockburn, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Greenspan works at Lakeside Psychology & Counselng in Bannockburn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.