Dr. Brad Greenbaum, MD
Dr. Brad Greenbaum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Terrace Pediatric Group342 21st Ave N, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2187
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
He is wonderful.We moved out of nashville but we still drive a hour to see him.He truly cares about his patients
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Tex Sw Med Center
- Children's Medical Center of Dallas
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
