Dr. Brad Graham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brad Graham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
Aspen Dental4919 OUTER LOOP, Louisville, KY 40219 Directions (844) 226-2429
Aspen Dental6810 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40258 Directions (844) 228-4045
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and caring
About Dr. Brad Graham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1255591384
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graham.
