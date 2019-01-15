Dr. Brad Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Goodman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Goodman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Savannah Perinatology Associates2500 Starling St Ste 101, Brunswick, GA 31520 Directions (866) 273-2849
-
2
Coastal Allergy & Asthma PC505 Eisenhower Dr, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 354-6190
-
3
Lisa S Robinson DO PC1601 Fair Rd Ste 600, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 354-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
I have been patient at Coastal Allergy for several years. Their office is one of the most efficiently run offices I've been to. The wait time for appointments is minimal, I mean approximately 15 mins or less. I've been to other offices, including my primary care & have waited at least an hour or more. The doctors & staff are helpful & knowledgable & always willing to go the extra mile. They are the best of the best!
About Dr. Brad Goodman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1407816432
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.