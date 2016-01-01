Dr. Brad Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Glick, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Glick, MD is a dermatologist in Wellington, FL. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Glick is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Skin & Cancer Associates1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 795-3787Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
South Florida Skin/Laser Center2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3664
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brad Glick, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1235134818
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Glick?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glick has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glick speaks French and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.