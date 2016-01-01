See All Dermatologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Brad Glick, MD

Dermatology
4 (34)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Brad Glick, MD is a dermatologist in Wellington, FL. He currently practices at Skin & Cancer Associates and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Glick is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin & Cancer Associates
    1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 107, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-3787
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    South Florida Skin/Laser Center
    2960 N State Road 7 Ste 101, Margate, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 974-3664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Brad Glick, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235134818
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brad Glick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Glick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glick has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Glick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

