Dr. Brad Gillman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Brad Gillman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.

Dr. Gillman works at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
    1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705
    Austin Sports Medicine
    900 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Austin Sports Medicine
    12101 FM 2244 Rd Ste 5E, Austin, TX 78705

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency

Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Joint Pain
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Injection
Carpal Tunnel Release
De Quervain's Disease
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Joint Drainage
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Block
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Replacement
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Steroid Injection
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 10, 2020
    Excellent orthopedist, unusual in that he has a very good "bedside" manner. He showed me my films at my request, and discussed my condition and treatment with me in detail. I would highly recommend him for both his expertise and his ability to relate to his patients.
    BriA — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Brad Gillman, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1730322165
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Gillman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillman works at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Gillman’s profile.

    Dr. Gillman has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

