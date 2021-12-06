Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gandolfi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD
Dr. Brad Gandolfi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Cimisurgical Plastic Surgeons377 Jersey Ave Ste 440, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 289-5551Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Dr. Gandolfi is an extremely talented surgeon with all the characteristics required of an outstanding practitioner. He is intelligent, conscientious, creative, and demonstrates great compassion towards his patients. During my consult, Dr. Gandolfi patiently listened as I explained the agonizing years of not being able to breathe properly, and the unattractive appearance that ensued from a past accident. He genuinely and attentively took note of all that I hoped for in the outcome of the procedure. This included a challenging request for bettering both nasal function and aesthetics. Dr. Gandolfi performed a complex 6.5 hour reconstructive procedure where he harvested cartilage from my rib to restructure my nose. The results were remarkable and I honestly couldn't be happier with the outcome. Dr. Gandolfi was able to significantly improve my breathing while creating a very attractive and natural look. A striking balance between form and function! A very honorable and gifted surgeon!
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1003131053
- Duke University
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- St Vincent Cath Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- University of Alabama
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
