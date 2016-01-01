Dr. Brad Freidinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freidinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Freidinger, MD
Dr. Brad Freidinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Stanly.
Piedmont Orthopedic Specialists1090 NE Gateway Ct NE Ste 204, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-7020
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Stanly
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Brad Freidinger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164644837
- Duke University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Freidinger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freidinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freidinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freidinger has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freidinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Freidinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freidinger.
