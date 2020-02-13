See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Brad Feldman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Feldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Feldman works at Dept of Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Eye Associates
    1703 S Broad St Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Dept of Ophthalmology
    840 Walnut St Ste 1240, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 13, 2020
I have seen Dr. Feldman ever since he started with Philadelphia Eye Associates. He's brilliant, caring, friendly and thorough. He is well respected by the office staff and by his peers. I remember having a conversation about Dr. Feldman with another ophthalmologist. That doctor said if he had to send someone for a cornea transplant, his first choice would be to send that person to Dr. Feldman. I completely trust his judgment and would encourage anyone looking for a world-class ophthalmologist to make an appointment with Dr. Feldman.
Chris A Quintanilla — Feb 13, 2020
Photo: Dr. Brad Feldman, MD
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brad Feldman, MD.

About Dr. Brad Feldman, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 19 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1750554507
Education & Certifications

  • Duke University Medical Center
  • George Washington University Hospital
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
  • University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brad Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feldman works at Dept of Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Feldman’s profile.

Dr. Feldman has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.