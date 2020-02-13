Overview

Dr. Brad Feldman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Feldman works at Dept of Ophthalmology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

