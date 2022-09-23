Overview

Dr. Brad Factor, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.



Dr. Factor works at Halifax Health - Center for Oncology in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.