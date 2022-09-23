See All Radiation Oncologists in Daytona Beach, FL
Radiation Oncology
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Factor, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.

Dr. Factor works at Halifax Health - Center for Oncology in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Halifax Health - Center for Oncology
    303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Halifax Health Medical Center
  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 23, 2022
    The most caring and kind doctor I have ever known. Dr. Factor was kind to Ron who had serious cancer issues. He listened to Ron, even though Ron could hardly speak with Cancer of the tongue. Was thankful to have Dr. Factor taking care of Ron.
    Judy Coffman/Ronald Gagen, Patient — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Brad Factor, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962438531
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|University of Florida Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Factor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Factor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Factor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Factor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Factor works at Halifax Health - Center for Oncology in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Factor’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Factor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Factor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Factor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Factor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

