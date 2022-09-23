Dr. Brad Factor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Factor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Factor, MD
Dr. Brad Factor, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center, Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange and AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Halifax Health - Center for Oncology303 N Clyde Morris Blvd # 8E, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The most caring and kind doctor I have ever known. Dr. Factor was kind to Ron who had serious cancer issues. He listened to Ron, even though Ron could hardly speak with Cancer of the tongue. Was thankful to have Dr. Factor taking care of Ron.
- Radiation Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962438531
- Strong Memorial Hospital University of Rochester|University of Florida Health Science Center
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
Dr. Factor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Factor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Factor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Factor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Factor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Factor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Factor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Factor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.