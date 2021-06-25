Overview

Dr. Brad Erikson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Erikson works at Community Care Idaho Falls in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.