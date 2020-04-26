Dr. Brad Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Douglas, MD is an Aerospace Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Aerospace Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.
Locations
Women's Care Florida5002 W LEMON ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 286-0033
Brad Douglas MD AeroSpace Medicine PLLC (Flight Medicine ONLY)6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (757) 412-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor .... best doctor I have ever seen. Explains everything clearly! Love this doctor and so will you!
About Dr. Brad Douglas, MD
- Aerospace Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Naval Med Center
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- UCLA Westwood
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
