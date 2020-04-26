See All Aerospace Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brad Douglas, MD

Aerospace Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Douglas, MD is an Aerospace Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Aerospace Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Douglas works at Women s Care Florida OB GYN in Tampa, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Care Florida
    5002 W LEMON ST, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 286-0033
  2. 2
    Brad Douglas MD AeroSpace Medicine PLLC (Flight Medicine ONLY)
    6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 412-8844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Preeclampsia
Breech Position
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Preeclampsia
Breech Position
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum

Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2020
    Awesome doctor .... best doctor I have ever seen. Explains everything clearly! Love this doctor and so will you!
    Elsa — Apr 26, 2020
    About Dr. Brad Douglas, MD

    Specialties
    • Aerospace Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588625909
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA Westwood
