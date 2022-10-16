Dr. Brad Cucchetti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cucchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Cucchetti, DO
Overview
Dr. Brad Cucchetti, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Cucchetti works at
Locations
-
1
Arcadia Orthopedics4440 N 36th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 952-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cucchetti?
Dr. Cucchetti was very friendly & explained my problem in terms that I could understand. The staff was vibrant, happy, and very helpful with scheduling appointments, greeting me when I walked in and follow up care. There was less than 5 minute wait time every time I visited the office.
About Dr. Brad Cucchetti, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1396702353
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cucchetti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cucchetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cucchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cucchetti works at
Dr. Cucchetti has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Knee Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cucchetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucchetti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucchetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.