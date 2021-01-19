Overview

Dr. Brad Cohen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Cohen works at Mesina Pediatrics in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

