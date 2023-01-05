Overview

Dr. Brad Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.



Dr. Cohen works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

