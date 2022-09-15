Dr. Brad Chayet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chayet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Chayet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brad Chayet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Chayet works at
Locations
Orthopaedic Center of S Florida600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-9779Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brad Chayet, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1942309562
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chayet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chayet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chayet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chayet works at
Dr. Chayet has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chayet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chayet speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chayet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chayet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chayet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chayet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.