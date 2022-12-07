Dr. Brad Case, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Case, MD is a Phlebologist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Phlebology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University|JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Aspen Valley Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center, Community Hospital, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and North Suburban Medical Center.
Locations
Valley Surgical, Aesthetics & Vein Care2478 Patterson Rd Ste 4, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 239-8675Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Case is professional and really understands his field. Had varicose veins in both legs. They felt itchy and heavy. After my procedures my legs feel light and energetic.
About Dr. Brad Case, MD
- Phlebology
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Mc|Madigan Army Medical Center
- Lankenau Hospital
- Georgetown University|JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV|Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Case has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Case using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Case speaks German and Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
