Dr. Brad Broussard, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Brad Broussard, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Broussard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.
Dr. Broussard works at
Locations
Office2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6690
Lafayette Pulmonology Associates155 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 234-3204
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Broussard and staff helped me determine what were the anomalous findings in my lung x rays. They did exactly right in biopsying these areas. Sometimes other conditions make for the possibility of false positives. Dr Broussard consulted with Lafayette General Oncologist Michael Cain and together they cautiously proceeded to a more invasive but necessary VATS biopsy in my lung. There they determined I had calcium deposits instead of cancer. Dr. Broussard is professional. methodical, competant!
About Dr. Brad Broussard, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1275551509
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Louisiana State University
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Broussard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Broussard works at
Dr. Broussard has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.