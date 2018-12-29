See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Brad Broussard, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Broussard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.

Dr. Broussard works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-6690
  2. 2
    Lafayette Pulmonology Associates
    155 Hospital Dr Ste 101, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 234-3204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
  • Opelousas General Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 29, 2018
    Dr. Broussard and staff helped me determine what were the anomalous findings in my lung x rays. They did exactly right in biopsying these areas. Sometimes other conditions make for the possibility of false positives. Dr Broussard consulted with Lafayette General Oncologist Michael Cain and together they cautiously proceeded to a more invasive but necessary VATS biopsy in my lung. There they determined I had calcium deposits instead of cancer. Dr. Broussard is professional. methodical, competant!
    Frank B. in Abbeville, LA — Dec 29, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brad Broussard, MD
    About Dr. Brad Broussard, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275551509
    Education & Certifications

    • The University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Louisiana State University
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Broussard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broussard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broussard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broussard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broussard works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Broussard’s profile.

    Dr. Broussard has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Management, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broussard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Broussard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broussard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broussard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broussard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

