Overview

Dr. Brad Broussard, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics and Opelousas General Health System.



Dr. Broussard works at Lafayette Unvsty Hsp/Clnc in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Management along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.