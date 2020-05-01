See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Palestine, TX
Dr. Brad Brazeal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brazeal works at Brad A. Brazeal MD PA in Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Homicidal Ideation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Brad A. Brazeal MD PA
    300 Willow Creek Pkwy Ste 210, Palestine, TX 75801 (903) 731-1000

  Palestine Regional Medical Center

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Homicidal Ideation
Group Psychotherapy
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Homicidal Ideation
Group Psychotherapy
Adjustment Disorder
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Back Pain
Bipolar Disorder
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Combination Drug Dependence
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Confusion
Delusional Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Headache
Major Depressive Disorder
Migraine
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Borderline Personality Disorder
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cocaine Addiction
Conduct Disorder
Degenerative Disc Disease
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Fibromyalgia
Gender Dysphoria
Hallucinogen Dependence
Herniated Disc
Impulse Control Disorders
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Mania
Marijuana Addiction
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    May 01, 2020
    We’ve being seeing Dr. Brazeal for about 9 years. Himself and his staff has always been excellent at taking care of us and we aren’t the easiest patients. I believe he’s saved our lives and our marriage.
    Gray's — May 01, 2020
    Pain Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    1265415640
    UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Pain Medicine and Psychiatry
