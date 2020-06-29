Dr. Bernardini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD
Overview
Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pitman, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Bernardini works at
Locations
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA614 Lambs Rd Unit C, Pitman, NJ 08071 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA131 Nj-70 Ste 100, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions
Reconstructive Orthopedics, PA994 W Sherman Ave Bldg 1, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my ACL in 2017 and he did an excellent job with a reconstructive surgery! Years later I have no pain, and my knee extends and performs like normal. Very friendly doctor.
About Dr. Brad Bernardini, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Taos Orthopedic Institute and Research Foundation
- University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernardini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernardini works at
Dr. Bernardini speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernardini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernardini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernardini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernardini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.