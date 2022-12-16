See All Urologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Brad Bell, MD

Urology
4.5 (158)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brad Bell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwest and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Bell works at All About Women's Care in Englewood, CO with other offices in Littleton, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates
    799 E Hampden Ave Ste 430, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 733-8848
  2. 2
    Littleton Office
    7720 S Broadway Ste 330, Littleton, CO 80122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 733-8848
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Lone Tree Office
    10450 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 733-8848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Stone Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr, Bell performed a routine cystoscopy as a follow-up procedure to a cancerous bladder tumor removal in 2019. The procedure went well. Dr. Bell is a highly competent, professional urologist. I highly recommend.
    — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Brad Bell, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275526659
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwest
    Medical Education

