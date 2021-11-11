Overview

Dr. Brad Baltz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Arkansas Heart Hospital and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Baltz works at CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic - Dr. Beck in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

