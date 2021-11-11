Dr. Brad Baltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brad Baltz, MD
Dr. Brad Baltz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Arkansas Heart Hospital and Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
CHI St. Vincent Oncology Clinic500 S University Ave Ste 512, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Kind, caring and exceptional physician.
About Dr. Brad Baltz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164484614
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Arkansas Heart Hospital
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
Dr. Baltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baltz has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltz.
