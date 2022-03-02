See All Podiatrists in Spring, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Bachmann works at Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics And Sports Medicine in Spring, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sterling Ridge Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine
    20639 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 200, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 698-0111
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Louetta Foot and Ankle Specialists
    8681 Louetta Rd Ste 150, Spring, TX 77379 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 370-0648
  3. 3
    Louetta Foot and Ankle Specialists
    13414 Medical Complex Dr Ste 11, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 351-5599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 02, 2022
    I found Dr Bauchmann to be compassionate and very knowledgeable. He was friendly and I didn’t feel rushed at all. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a good foot doctor.
    Wanda Borup — Mar 02, 2022
    About Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598861809
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harris County Podiatric Surgical Residency Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brad Bachmann, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bachmann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bachmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bachmann has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachmann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

