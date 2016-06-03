Overview

Dr. Bozena Witek, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Witek works at Progressive Care SC in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.