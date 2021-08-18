Overview

Dr. Bozena Bitner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Arlington, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Krakow and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Bitner works at Internal Medicine Practice LLC in North Arlington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.