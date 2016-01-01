Dr. Wickizer Jr accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyd Wickizer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Boyd Wickizer Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from SIOUX VALLEY HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SYSTEM and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Wickizer Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Wound Care Center at St. Francis Medical Center611 Watkins Centre Pkwy Ste 150, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 893-8477Friday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Southside Regional Wound Healing Center3335 S Crater Rd Ste 700, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 765-5445
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wickizer Jr?
About Dr. Boyd Wickizer Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1750330353
Education & Certifications
- SIOUX VALLEY HOSPITAL AND HEALTH SYSTEM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wickizer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wickizer Jr works at
Dr. Wickizer Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wickizer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wickizer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wickizer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.