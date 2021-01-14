Overview

Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Indiana Hospital



Dr. Vaziri works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.