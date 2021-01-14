See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Indiana Hospital

Dr. Vaziri works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 295-3000
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fisher Eye & Laser Center
    875 105th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 431-7070
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Chalazion
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Chalazion
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083685234
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hospital
    Internship
    • Clarian Health Partners
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaziri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vaziri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vaziri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vaziri has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaziri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaziri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaziri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaziri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaziri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

