Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They completed their residency with Indiana Hospital
Dr. Vaziri works at
Locations
SouthPark6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Fisher Eye & Laser Center875 105th Ave N, Naples, FL 34108 Directions (239) 431-7070Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Vaziri has been our Dr for many years. A former Dr told me I needed cataract surgery and after a thorough exam, Dr Vaziri told me I didn't need the surgery. I have been to several Drs over the years and I think he is the best and my friends who go to him were very pleased with him.
About Dr. Boyd Vaziri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1083685234
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hospital
- Clarian Health Partners
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaziri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaziri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaziri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaziri works at
Dr. Vaziri has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaziri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaziri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaziri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaziri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaziri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.