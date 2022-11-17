Overview

Dr. Boyd Richards, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Richards works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.